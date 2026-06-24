Military Reinstates Flu Shot Requirement Amid Air Force Flu Outbreak Just Months After Hegseth Scrapped Mandate

Military branches are reintroducing flu shot requirements as an outbreak has been growing at Lackland Air Force Base, where new recruits are trained.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth ended flu shot mandates for the military in April, ending a mandate that had been in place since 1945. Hegseth said at the time that it should be a service member’s personal decision whether to get vaccinated or not.

ABC News reported, though, citing two people familiar with the situation, that an outbreak at the Air Force’s San Antonio training ground has seen an outbreak spread quickly with at least 222 recruits diagnosed with the flu. This is an increase from 159 cases last week. There were also reportedly two hospitalizations last week and one recruit’s death is under investigation. The recruit, Keon McDaniel, experienced a medical emergency on June 12 and sources say it remains unclear at this point whether the death is tied in any way to the outbreak.

The Air Force confirmed the outbreak last week, calling it a “localized influenza outbreak among trainees at Basic Military Training.”

“Medical professionals and Public Health officials have implemented mitigation measures to isolate and treat symptomatic trainees to reduce further exposure and continue to monitor the situation,” a statement from the military branch reads. “Medical personnel are also monitoring trainees who were in close contact with sick members in case they become symptomatic.”

Approximately 40% of new recruits in San Antonio had flu vaccinations earlier this month, according to ABC News. Now, however, it appears Hegseth’s rule is being walked back as Pentagon officials say new recruits for the Army, Navy, and Air Force will now be required to get flu vaccinations. The current crop of recruits will be vaccinated and all recruits going forward.

There will be reportedly be far more exceptions to Hegseth’s optional rule put in place soon, too, which will lead to vaccination mandates for deployed troops, healthcare personnel, and more.

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