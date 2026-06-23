Top ESPN Draft Analyst Announces He Lost an Arm in ‘Serious Car Accident’
Top ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller announced Tuesday morning that he was recovering from a serious car accident that resulted in an arm amputation.
In a tweet posted at 9:10 a.m. ET, Miller explained that the crash occurred last week in Missouri. As a result of the accident, Miller sustained “multiple fractures” and had to have his left arm amputated. The tweet read:
Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.
As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time.
Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages — they have meant so much to me and my family during this time.
I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.
Miller received an outpouring of support from colleagues across the industry.
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