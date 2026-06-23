Top ESPN Draft Analyst Announces He Lost an Arm in ‘Serious Car Accident’

Top ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller announced Tuesday morning that he was recovering from a serious car accident that resulted in an arm amputation.

In a tweet posted at 9:10 a.m. ET, Miller explained that the crash occurred last week in Missouri. As a result of the accident, Miller sustained “multiple fractures” and had to have his left arm amputated. The tweet read:

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this. As a result of the accident, I sustained significant injuries, including multiple fractures and broken ribs. I also underwent a life-saving amputation of my left arm. While I have a long road ahead, I’m focused on my recovery and taking things one day at a time. Thank you for the overwhelming support, prayers and kind messages — they have meant so much to me and my family during this time. I look forward to continuing my recovery and getting back to ESPN to talk football, including what should be an exciting 2027 NFL Draft class.

Last week, I was involved in a serious car accident in Missouri and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital. I’m deeply grateful for the exceptional care I have received, from the first responders to the doctors, nurses and medical staff. I’m incredibly fortunate to be writing this.… — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) June 23, 2026

Miller received an outpouring of support from colleagues across the industry.

We are all praying you Matt as you continue in your recovery process.

You have an unmatched strength and determination. We are all here for you in this journey ahead 🙏❤️ https://t.co/a2PxcxKAPK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 23, 2026

Continued prayers and a speedy recovery for my colleague and teammate. We’re all here with you for every step of this journey 🙏🏾 https://t.co/4emcPcISdd — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) June 23, 2026

A great guy and teammate that we are all rooting for. Praying for Matt! https://t.co/Eu1glOreRo — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) June 23, 2026

Matt is an awesome dude and I’m glad he’s on the road to recovery. https://t.co/IkDcyqt8vu — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 23, 2026

Godspeed, Matt. Wishing you all the best during your recovery. https://t.co/gERrK7o9xp — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 23, 2026

We pray for healing and recovery, Matt. Thank God your life was spared and we can look forward to your sharing your football expertise with us again in time. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/60MdvUea7x — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) June 23, 2026

Oh my gosh. I am sorry to hear this news. I am glad you survived this accident and I wish you all the best in your recovery. https://t.co/X4RkfAfrvg — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 23, 2026

Please send prayers and positive thoughts to a beloved colleague for many at ESPN… https://t.co/q76zseWMEV — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 23, 2026

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