NFL Wideout Hilariously Claims He Decommitted from Notre Dame Because They Preached Sexual Abstinence

Like most incoming freshmen, Isaiah McKenzie had certain expectations of how his college experience should go. But as soon as he was informed that experience wouldn’t include sex, the football player was out.

Not surprisingly, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver and kick return specialist was once a sought-after college football recruit. After fielding close to 30 offers, McKenzie eventually committed to play for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

McKenzie took a trip to Notre Dame during the summer of his senior year in high school and the wide receiver was extremely troubled to learn the school’s policy on students engaging in sexual activity.

“The coach goes, ‘yeah, we have one rule,’ and I didn’t know if he was kidding or not,” McKenzie recalled. “’For you to be able to come here, there’s no sexual intercourse throughout the whole school.’”

“I’m like, for real? On Monday, I decommitted,” he told Tyler Dunne of Go Long on The Isaiah McKenzie Show.

“Is that for real?” Dunne asked, noting Notre Dame does not follow Mormon rules like Brigham Young University.

According to Notre Dame’s conduct policy, “The University embraces the Catholic Church’s teaching that a genuine and complete expression of love through sex requires a commitment to a total living and sharing together of two persons in marriage. Consequently, students who engage in sexual union outside of marriage may be subject to referral to the University Conduct Process.”

McKenzie ultimately landed at the University of Georgia to play for the Bulldogs, where sexual intercourse is presumably accepted. The decision worked out just fine for McKenzie, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft and now plays for the first place Buffalo Bills.

