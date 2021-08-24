President Joe Biden welcomed the Seattle Storm to celebrate their 2020 WNBA championship at the White House on Monday. It marked the first pro basketball team to visit the White House since Barack Obama was in office, with WNBA and NBA teams choosing to evade former President Donald Trump.

During their visit, Biden called out veteran WNBA superstar Sue Bird and her fiancé, Megan Rapinoe, who stars for the US women’s national soccer team. But as he attempted to celebrate the couple, Biden stumbled and forgot Rapinoe’s name.

“Back in March we had the honor of welcoming Sue’s fiancé, fianc-uh, Megan, uh, excuse me. Megan came and we tried to get her outside playing soccer with us,” Biden said, ultimately deciding to bypass Rapinoe.

Rapinoe famously sparred with Trump when he was in office, stating “I’m not going to the f*cking White House,” after winning the World Cup in 2019. The former president didn’t forget the comment, continuing to loathe Rapinoe and the USWNT by celebrating the team for failing to win gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month.

Trump slighted Rapinoe by referring to her as the “woman with the purple hair.” Biden just forgot her name altogether. Despite not knowing her name, Biden praised Rapinoe and Bird for their activism and what they mean to America.

“Between the two of them they share Olympic medals, World Cup titles, the WNBA championship and above all they define integrity and character,” Biden said. “As president, as an American, I’m proud of how they represented us and they represent the best of what America stands for.”

Watch above via NBA TV

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com