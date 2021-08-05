Trump Ridicules US Women Soccer Team Getting Olympic Bronze Medal: ‘Woke Means You Lose’

Former President Donald Trump reminded his many critics why they don’t care for him by releasing a statement that mocked and ridiculed the US Womens’ Soccer Team for winning an Olympic Bronze medal earlier on Thursday.

Team USA held on to defeat a tough Australian side, 4-3, with two goals each from veteran team members Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, who are likely featuring in their last Olympics. Rapinoe in particular scored a “worldie” by putting the ball in the back of the net straight from a corner kick. It was an “olimpico” in the Olympics, which you can see for yourself:

There is great honor in achieving a bronze medal, even if it’s a disappointment for the top-ranked US National team who came into the competition as favorites. But Trump saw an opportunity to both make fun of the team’s bronze medal and also ridicule their politics at the same time.

In the statement released Thursday morning, Trump said the team was “headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs” and insisted that if the team “wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze.” He then made some point that “Woke means you lose,” and “everything woke goes bad.”

Trump also called out Rapinoe (though not by name) saying “The woman with the purple hair played terribly,” apparently unaware of Rapinoe’s two goals in today’s consolation game. Nor was he likely aware of Rapinoe’s game-winning PK in a tight game against the Netherlands.

Trump’s full statement:

If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of Leftist Maniacs, wasn’t woke, they would have won the Gold Medal instead of the Bronze. Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few Patriots standing. Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our Country and National Anthem. They should replace the wokesters with Patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about Radical Left politics and not doing her job!

The animus between Trump and the US Women’s team, in particular, Megan Rapinoe, goes back a number of years after the US women’s soccer star candidly said “I’m not going to the f*cking White House” (that Trump occupied) after the women won the World Cup in 2019. In a speech she made to her fans during a victory celebration in New York City, however, she implored forgiveness, grace and love.

It’s clear that, while Rapinoe was looking to move past divisive rhetoric, Trump sees a cultural war between the US Women’s Soccer team as a politically beneficial wedge issue that can only strengthen the support of his base of followers. USA!

