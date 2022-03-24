Padres Star Manny Machado Dons ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Shirt At Spring Training

When Padres third baseman Manny Machado took some time away from the field Wednesday to speak to the media, he showed up in possibly controversial attire by donning a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ t-shirt for the interview.

KUSI News, out of San Diego, tweeted an image of Machado in the political attire alongside the caption, “Padres superstar Manny Machado repping a ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt at Spring Training.”

Padres superstar Manny Machado repping a “Let’s Go Brandon” shirt at Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/9l451zRBy0 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 24, 2022

While the reasons behind the infielder wearing this ensemble are unknown, one can interpret that the Miami native will definitely be more popular on the right field of politics next season.

What’s really unfortunate, Manny Machado was a guaranteed First Ballot Hall of Famer to Cooperstown, and now the disgusting communist baseball writers will punish him one day for wearing a Let’s Go Brandon shirt. I stand with Manny, he will always be a Hall of Famer in my book! pic.twitter.com/D0vGdhoO2h — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) March 23, 2022

Machado is not the only athlete or celebrity to use the infamous moniker as rock sensation Kid Rock and NASCAR driver Brandon Brown have both shown their support for the chant that’s sweeping the nation.

Brandon Brown announces he has a full-season Xfinity sponsorship deal from LGBcoin … a cryptocurrency created to take advantage of the Let’s Go Brandon theme. Team says that NASCAR has approved the paint scheme: pic.twitter.com/nagl6s88J8 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) December 30, 2021

Machado is entering his fourth season with the San Diego Padres and looks to lead his team back to the playoffs after another disappointing 2021 season where the NL West contenders missed the playoffs. Machado returned to his all-star form last season, finishing with a .278 BA, 28 home runs, and 106 RBIs.

