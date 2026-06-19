‘All Kinds of Sus’: Legal Analyst On MS NOW Sounds Alarm On Trump DOJ Refusing to Sign Declaration Killing Weaponization Fund

During a Friday appearance on MS NOW, legal analyst Scott MacFarlane sounded the alarm on the news that the Department of Justice refused to sign a confirmation officially declaring President Donald Trump’s anti-weaponization fund dead, calling the move “all kinds of sus.”

On Friday, the DOJ rejected U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema’s request that Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche sign a declaration promising the administration wouldn’t move forward with the fund, meant to reimburse those who allege they were improperly targeted by former President Joe Biden’s administration, calling the signing “unnecessary.”

MacFarlane told MS NOW’s Katy Tur of the decision, “Oh boy, Todd Blanche has got a problem on his hands here. [Sen.] Thom Tillis [R-NC], the pivotal vote on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Katy, says he’s got a ‘slush fund issue’ with Todd Blanche right now. He doesn’t want the slush fund moving forward.”

MacFarlane’s comments come as Blanche’s confirmation hearing for the permanent AG role rapidly approaches, scheduled for July 15 and 16.

“This kind of equivocation, this kind of sleight of hand with the court, is going to concern Sen. Tillis, and that endangers Todd Blanche’s road forward,” he continued.

MacFarlane went on to add that he believes the judge “wanted this thing in writing for a reason” and that he’s “not sure she’s gonna accept this 5-page argument from the Trump administration.”

Also of major note, said MacFarlane, is Blanche’s word choice.

“Todd Blanche used the phrase ‘the slush fund’s not moving forward’ ten times — always precisely wording it that way,” he explained. “That is all kinds of sus… You could have said you’re halting it. You could have said it’s never gonna happen. You could have said it’s over. ‘Not moving forward’ is just the type of passive voice that gives them room for error — room to maneuver, I should say.”

Watch the full clip above via MS NOW.

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