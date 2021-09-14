After years of courting Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football, ESPN finally landed the Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

Manning headlined a secondary Monday Night Football broadcast for the Disney-owned sports brand on ESPN2, signing on to provide commentary for 10 games this season. Not only did ESPN catch their white whale for Monday Night Football, but he brought his brother Eli Manning and a cast of friends too.

One of the extras to join the call was Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who hopped on with the Manning brothers to talk about running unusual routes during games. Trying to explain how he likes to improvise with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce accidentally had a Not Safe For ESPN moment.

“Right before the play, I’ll look at Pat and just give him the eyes. Like, yeah I’m about to make some shit up right here,” Kelce said before quickly apologizing. Peyton and Eli didn’t seem to mind, laughing it off and jumping right back into their conversation.

While a Mickey Mouse brand like ESPN would prefer to avoid anyone dropping an S-bomb on their network, Kelce’s blunder exemplified what was great about the Manning broadcast. Kelce’s slip showed the level of comfort he had while chatting with Peyton and Eli despite millions of fans watching them on live TV.

There were no buttoned-up suits and polished announcers repeating tired mantras that every football fan has grown accustomed to hearing while watching games on TV. The Manning brothers wanted the broadcast to feel like you were hanging out in their living room watching the game, and they succeeded.

Watch above via ESPN2

