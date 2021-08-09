Tom Brady Gets Harsh Crowd Treatment During Peyton Manning’s Hall of Fame Speech: ‘What Did I Do Wrong?’

Tom Brady took a break from NFL training camp over the weekend to attend the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Entering enemy territory, Brady sat in Peyton Manning’s section to watch his longtime adversary get enshrined.

Manning and Brady had arguably the greatest quarterback rivalry in NFL history, with the two legends facing off in countless epic clashes for nearly two decades. The rivalry continued Sunday night during Manning’s Hall of Fame speech, when he took a minute to acknowledge Brady’s attendance.

“Speaking of rivals, my good friend Tom Brady is here tonight,” Manning said, needing to pause as the crowd harshly booed the former New England Patriot and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“What’s up with that?” a stunned Brady turned to the crowd and asked. “What did I do wrong?”

After the crowd settled down, Manning jumped back into his speech and poked fun at the 44-year-old Brady for being an ageless wonder.

“By the time Tom Brady is inducted in his first year of eligibility in the year 2035, he’ll only have time to post his acceptance speech on his Instagram account,” Manning joked.

Manning’s one-liner also poked fun at the dwindling speech times the Hall of Fame has tried to impose on inductees and Brady’s newfound love for social media. Brady’s Twitter and Instagram presence has been dramatically ramped up since leaving New England for Tampa Bay 16 months ago, with the quarterback showing much more personality in his mid-40s than he did during his first 20 years in the NFL.

If Manning’s premonition is correct and Brady doesn’t become eligible for the Hall of Fame until 2035, that means the Bucs quarterback won’t retire before 2030. As difficult as it is to believe Brady could play well into his 50s, it’s hard to put anything past the seven-time Super Bowl champ.

Watch above via NFL Network

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com