Peyton Manning Admits Brother Eli Recently Gave Him An ‘Atomic Wedgie’ Which Almost Led To Fight: ‘I Was So Angry’

Former NFL great Peyton Manning admitted that his younger brother, former NFL great as well, Eli gave him an atomic wedgie which led to their biggest fight.

On the Manning brother’s ESPN Monday Night Football alternate broadcast, the ManningCast, they had former ESPN personality and founder of The Ringer Network Bill Simmons on their show.

Peyton is four years older than Eli, so Simmons asked an interesting question about their past as fighting amongst brothers.

“What’s the biggest fight you guys have ever had?” Simmons questioned.

Peyton decided to answer on behalf of himself and Eli. It turned out the story was from when they were adults and not as children.

“I feel like, a couple years ago, we were on a golf trip, and I was trying to take a nap, and I was kinda in a corner bed, and he came up behind. He kinda had me leveraged into the wall, and he gave me a wedgie,” older brother Peyton said. “He almost went atomic with it.”

“It was atomic,” Eli said with a grin.

An atomic wedgie happens when someone receives or gives a wedgie, and the underwear goes above the person’s head who received the wedgie. Peyton admitted how upset he was with Eli and knew Eli gave him an injury that would be tough to fight.

“I was so angry,” Peyton continued. “Basically, because the nap was interrupted. The atomic wedgie was like a added bonus. He was so proud we almost threw down, but I was in pain. I couldn’t fight real well.”

“He said those were his favorite underwear that I ripped,” Eli shot back. “And that’s what he was mad about also, ‘these are my favorite underwear,’ and I totally ripped them off eventually ’cause he got over the head.”

