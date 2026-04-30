Trump OK with Iran Competing in World Cup During War — After Previously Calling for Replacement: ‘Let ‘Em Play’

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he was OK with the Iranian national team coming to the U.S. to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

The United States will join Mexico and Canada as the host countries for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Since the start of Trump’s war with Iran, many have wondered how his administration would handle hosting players of the country it’s in conflict with.

Trump was initially skeptical of the idea of Iran participating in the World Cup, saying the players’ lives could be at risk. Last week, a Trump administration official suggested that Italy — which did not qualify for the tournament — replace Iran.

Italian officials firmly rejected the idea, stating World Cup participants should earn the right to be there.

At FIFA’s Congress in Vancouver on Thursday, federation president Gianni Infantino declared the World Cup would go on as planned with Iran.

Asked about Infantino’s remarks by Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy, Trump said he was fine with the decision. The exchange went as follows:

DOOCY: A little while ago, the president of FIFA said that when the World Cup is here in the U.S., the team from Iran will be playing in the games. TRUMP: Well, if Gianni said it, I’m OK. Did Gianni say it? DOOCY: He did. TRUMP: Gianni Infantino, that’s a piece of work. DOOCY: What if they win? TRUMP: Well, if they win, we’ll have to worry about that. That’s not– I’m going to have to worry about that one. Look, you know what, let them play. Gianni’s fantastic. You know, he’s a friend of mine, and he talked about it. I said, “You do whatever you want. You can have them. You don’t have to have them.” Probably have a good team. I don’t know. Do they have a good team? Do you have any idea? DOOCY: I have no idea. TRUMP: It’d be hard to believe, actually. But I think, let them play, right?

Watch above via C-SPAN

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