‘He Looked Like a Linebacker!’ Trump Marvels at Physique of Pro Golfer Bryson DeChambeau During Oval Office Presser

President Donald Trump on Tuesday spoke at length about professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau’s fitness journey during a press conference in the Oval Office.

Trump was joined by athletes and small children to announce the return of the Presidential Fitness Test. As the president gave opening remarks and introduced everyone around the room, he singled out DeChambeau as being especially supportive of Trump’s push to reinstate the program. Trump then praised DeChambeau on his physical build before going into detail about his weight, saying:

Bryson’s amazing… He’s somebody that can put on 25, 30– at one point, I guess he put on almost 50 pounds. You remember? He looked like a linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And he decided he didn’t like himself in that way. It was all muscle, [Gary Player]. It was crazy. He looked like a massive football player. You wouldn’t want to play him in hockey. And he said he didn’t like it. He developed too much speed. This is the problem with people. He had too much speed. He wanted to bring it down a little bit, so he lost– he can put on weight like up and down, like a yo-yo, and he doesn’t take the shot, OK. He doesn’t need the fat shot. I said, “Do you ever take this shot?” He didn’t even know what the hell I was talking about. “What shot?” No, he can put it on. He’s a scientist. He’s like a scientist with his body. He’s a great guy and he’s an absolute champion, so I appreciate it.

DeChambeau sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he became one of the biggest names to defect from the PGA Tour to Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Last week, however, the Saudis pulled their funding from the golf league.

Watch above via Fox News.

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