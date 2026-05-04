‘Icon’: Sports World Unites to Mourn the Loss of Longtime Yankees Announcer John Sterling

The world of sports came together Monday to reminisce and mourn the death of legendary New York Yankees announcer John Sterling.

That morning, New York sports radio WFAN announced Sterling died at the age of 87. He began calling Yankees games in 1989 and retired in 2024. As noted in a report from The Athletic, Sterling called more than 5,000 consecutive games before missing one in July 2019.

For Yankees fans, Sterling’s voice is among the first that come to mind when recalling the team’s dynastic years from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. Countless members of New York sports media took to social media to pay tribute to him.

MLB reporter Bryan Hoch called Sterling “the soundtrack to so many seasons,” adding that the 87-year-old was “an absolute treasure.”

There are so many stories, so many wonderful memories. John Sterling was an absolute treasure. The soundtrack to so many seasons and a true original. There really never will be another like him. https://t.co/l1AdGayDlW — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 4, 2026

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg, a lifelong New York sports fan, referred to Sterling as “one of the truly great showmen our business ever had.”

The voice of so many summer days and October nights, across generations of time. Rest in peace to one of the truly great showmen our business ever had. https://t.co/o9ynBBBq2A — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) May 4, 2026

The morning of Sterling’s passing, WFAN broke the news on-air on Boomer & Gio.

“John was as good as it gets,” co-host Gregg Giannotti said. “Entertained us for so many years. Had so much fun with him. He was just everything that a play-by-play man should be in loving his audience, loving the sport, loving the Yankees, and delivering it in a way that was truly his own.”

Boomer and Gio announce the passing of longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling. He was 87. pic.twitter.com/hYKjlpGDNI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2026

The loss of Sterling was also felt in the world of politics. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) said the announcer was “the incredible voice all Yankees fans will cherish forever and never forget.”

THUUUUUGH YANKEES WIN! The incredible voice all Yankees fans will cherish forever and never forget. RIP to the great John Sterling. ⚾️🎙️ https://t.co/fwQijQnVu1 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 4, 2026

Fox News political analyst Guy Benson called Sterling “the narrator of so many summers” and added that he was involved with several iconic Yankees moments from his childhood.

The narrator of so many summers (and falls), and the voice of countless huge moments. I still have several of his iconic calls from my childhood memorized, verbatim. Appropriately, in their final game of Sterling’s life, thuuuuuh Yankees won. Booming, bombastic, inimitable. RIP. https://t.co/gZ8fyNL1AC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 4, 2026

Other shared similar thoughts.

RIP to the great John Sterling. What a legend. The Yankees won 2,763 regular-season games between Opening Day 1989 and 7/3/2019 John told us "Theeeeee Yankees win" after all 2,763 of them. https://t.co/oFo8g4gh5G — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) May 4, 2026

So goddamn sad. A legend in every way. Listening to John in the car with my dad was a big part of my childhood. Dude loved his job more than just about anyone. Rest in peace https://t.co/eTiJb8RQGs — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) May 4, 2026

John made the game a theatrical experience… his voice is inextricably connected to the Yankees dynasty run thru the 90s and early 2000s https://t.co/IalYQC8HQo — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 4, 2026

Absolutely devastating news. John was one of a kind. There will never be another like him. https://t.co/kLIaKezuO1 — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) May 4, 2026

Rest in peace, John. An icon and an original. Condolences to his family and friends, of which there are many.

Thank you for the memories. We laughed because we loved and respected. https://t.co/MhuxLZlkrv — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 4, 2026

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Sterling. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the New York Yankees organization. pic.twitter.com/aOZS9iouNh — New York Mets (@Mets) May 4, 2026

Sending our thoughts to the Sterling family and the @Yankees on the loss of a New York legend and the voice of a generation of sports fans. https://t.co/d1b77dfHXH — New York Giants (@Giants) May 4, 2026

Rest in peace to a New York sports icon. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Sterling family https://t.co/hHqOvpUtxY — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2026

Rest in peace to a broadcasting legend, New York sports icon, and former radio voice of the Nets, John Sterling. He will be dearly missed. https://t.co/laRHcX8fDP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 4, 2026

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