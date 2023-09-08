Shannon Sharpe Announces New Show With Former Star Receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson

Hall-of-fame tight end Shannon Sharpe continues to get busier in the post-Undisputed chapter of his media career.

Sharpe recently announced that he’d be bringing his Club Shay Shay podcast to the Colin Cowherd-founded podcast network The Volume. Then, he made his debut as a regular on ESPN’s First Take on Labor Day.

Now, the 55-year-old has plans to expand his role within The Volume by adding another show to his name. Joining him in this effort will be former star wide receiver Chad Johnson.

First reported by The Big Lead on Friday, Sharpe and Johnson will host a new show called The Nightcap with Unc & Ocho. The show — co-produced by The Volume and Shay Shay Media — will air on Sunday nights at the conclusion of the day’s NFL games. The show will have three weekly episodes posted to the Shay Shay YouTube channel.

“Ocho and I have had many debates off-camera throughout the years,” Sharpe said. “We’ve decided to bring those on camera with Nightcap. Looking forward to debating my good friend Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.”

Sharpe’s departure from FS1 has proven to be a success early on. While Skip Bayless’ revamped Undisputed continues to struggle in the ratings department, Sharpe’s first episode of First Take drew more than 700,000 viewers.

Just wanted to take a moment to give some love to my man @ShannonSharpe. Why? Because I’m his first day in the job, @FirstTake did 727K Viewers. It’s our 2nd-Highest rated show of the year, so ya still got some climbing to do, my brother! Just kidding. Welcome aboard bro! Let’s… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 7, 2023

With Johnson, Sharpe could have another hit on his hands. The two have engaged in a handful of entertaining debates on camera, and the episode of Club Shay Shay featuring Johnson is one of the most-viewed to date.

“When Unc called me about the idea of expanding Club Shay Shay I thought to myself, ‘This is a no-brainer,'” Johnson said. “We just go together like a McDonald’s No. 1 with Coke, no ice. Hits every time. I’m extremely excited to join Club Shay Shay & the Volume on this new venture.”

