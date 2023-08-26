‘Get Your Popcorn Ready!’ Stephen A. and Shannon Sharpe Confirm Sharpe’s Move to First Take Just Days After Tamping Down Rumors

ESPN star Stephen A. Smith announced this week that sports commentator and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe will be joining the First Take team, a move that was rumored a week ago and which reports Smith tamped down as “premature.”

But days later he was able to confirm, with “literally 60 seconds” notice, that ESPN had made it official.

“It’s all about not standing still and taking it to another level. And official this morning, Mr. Shannon Sharpe will be joining the crew. He will be joining First Take,” said Smith on Thursday’s show. “It is official. Shannon Sharpe is coming to First Take.”

After ESPN made the news official, Sharpe shared an amazing photoshopped image to promo his premier with First Take.

Sharpe also announced this week that his Club Shay Shay podcast is joining Colin Cowherd’s The Volume network.

The moves follow Sharpe’s buyout from FS1 and the contentious break-up of Undisputed, which he co-hosted with Skip Bayless.

Smith made the announcement about Sharpe on air and shared the clip on social media with the sudden but not surprising announcement. “I just learned this 60 seconds ago,” he said. “Literally 60 seconds ago.”

Sharpe will debut on Monday, September 4th, and then each Monday and Tuesday after, Smith said. And he teased another big announcement in the coming week, too.

