Shannon Sharpe Bringing His ‘Club Shay Shay’ Podcast to Colin Cowherd’s Podcast Network The Volume

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe has found a new home for his podcast Club Shay Shay.

Sharpe — a few months removed from his departure from FS1 — announced Wednesday that he’ll be partnering with The Volume, a network of sports podcasts founded by Colin Cowherd. Club Shay Shay will be joining a lineup of programs that already includes The Colin Cowherd Podcast, The Draymond Green Show, and The Richard Sherman Podcast.

The announcement was made on Cowherd’s podcast.

“When we first started, you said, ‘Hey give me an opportunity. Hear what everybody else has to stay.'” Sharpe recalled with Cowherd. “And I listened to everybody … but I felt The Volume was the best place for me.”

Cowherd joked that he felt like he “landed Peyton Manning in Denver,” referencing the hall-of-fame quarterback’s signing with the Broncos. He added that what drew him to Sharpe was seeing his commitment to sports media as the Skip Bayless’ debate partner on Undisputed.

“The commitment I watched you make as a former pro athlete — who’s got his money, who’s got his legacy — to get up at four in the morning,” Cowherd said. “I’d come in on the elevator. To see a great pro athlete commit to the process of the grind … And that’s what this shit is. It is a grind.”

It’s still unknown if Sharpe will return to cable TV after leaving Undisputed. He’s rumored to also be joining ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith, but Smith has said nothing is set in stone yet.

