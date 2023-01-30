Fox Sports host Shannon Sharpe blasted former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco for arriving late to a taping of Sharpe’s podcast.

Ochocinco played ten seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, but only played in two playoff games throughout his ten years in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s career was a bit different. He played 14 seasons in the NFL and won three Super Bowls between his time with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens.

In a video posted to Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay Twitter account on Sunday, Ochocinco arrived at the studio set, and the former NFL stars immediately started trash-talking one another about their schedules.

“I didn’t even know if we was even going to do the interview!” Sharpe said. “I work for a living!”

Ochocinco, formerly known as Johnson, interjected after Sharpe explained that he had to start “prepping” for his morning show, Undisputed.

“You don’t need no prep!” Ochcocino added.

Sharpe was not a fan of Ochocinco’s answer, so he dropped the hammer on him and referenced his unsuccessful attempts to win playoff games when he played in the NFL.

“See, that explains why the Bengals didn’t win no Super Bowl,” Sharpe continued. “How many times did you make the playoffs? In Cincinnati?”

“Is it an individual game or a team game?” Ochocinco said. “Make up your mind!”

The two began to argue as they got face to face, and Ochocinco looked right into the camera and tried to separate the NFL, a team sport, from a sport that does not have teams.

“They love to move the goalpost depending on the question at hand,” Ochocinco added. “Now it’s how many times I made the playoffs like it’s tennis! This ain’t tennis! There’s ten other people out there with me, right? Oh, this is going to be a good show today!”

Watch above via the Club Shay Shay podcast.

