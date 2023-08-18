Stephen A. Smith Denies NY Post Report That Shannon Sharpe Is Joining First Take: ‘It’s a Bit Premature’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to Stephen A. Smith, reports of former NFL player Shannon Sharpe joining ESPN’s First Take are premature.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that Sharpe — who reached a buyout with FS1 months prior — would be joining the rotation of commentators opposite Smith on ESPN’s top debate show. Smith has previously expressed interest in bringing Sharpe aboard.

Despite this, Smith said Thursday on The Stephen A. Smith show, nothing is set in stone.

“There’s recent reports that just came out, and those reports have Shannon Sharpe coming to First Take,” Smith said. “I have a smile on my face. It’s a beautiful smile on my face because we all know it’s something that I want. It’s something that I’ve declared because I respect Shannon. I like him. I think he’d be a tremendous asset to the show … It’ll be great to have him.

“Here’s the issue: we don’t. Sorry, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. It’s a bit premature. Shannon Sharpe has yet to sign on the dotted line to be a member of First Take.”

Sources told the Post that Sharpe will be on First Take on Mondays and Tuesdays during the NFL season. Although the news isn’t official, Smith is optimistic a deal will get done.

“It has not happened yet,” he continued. “I’m still confident it’ll happen; I still believe it will happen; I think it needs to happen; and I have no doubt that I’m gonna exhaust any means I have available to me to make it happen.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com