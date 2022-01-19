Stephen A. Smith ERUPTS After Getting Called Out for Attacking Kyrie Irving’s Character: ‘I Don’t Give a Damn!’

Stephen A. Smith has a ton of respect for Kyrie Irving on the basketball court, but he’s often quick to criticize the NBA superstar for his actions outside the arena.

This week, Smith returned to his First Take chair after a month-long battle with Covid and claimed it would be a “disaster” if the Brooklyn Nets win a championship this season while catering to Irving. After previously barring him from the team, the Nets are allowing Irving to participate as a part-time player, despite refusing to comply with New York City’s vaccine mandate.

Wednesday morning, Smith was joined by ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jay Williams, who would prefer to applaud the Nets if they win a championship while using Irving as a roadshow.

“How great it is that the league is working with cities, with players who are unvaccinated and vaccinated to work together to come to an ultimate goal about having an NBA championship,” Williams argued. “It’s starting to become a big issue with me, on how I feel you omit Kyrie every single day. It’s like, you’re attacking this man’s character left and right every single day.”

“Let me say this to you,” Smith said as he neared his boiling point. “I don’t give a damn if it’s a big issue with you, I don’t give a damn if you talk about it every morning. I don’t give a damn what you think I think about Kyrie Irving. I spit facts when it comes to that brother!”

“That’s your opinion,” Williams fired back. “Stop equating your opinion with facts! JUST BECAUSE STEPHEN A. YELLS IT DOESN’T MAKE IT RIGHT!”

But Smith continued to yell it, screaming back at Williams, “FACTS! FACTS! FACTS!”

“YOU’RE AN APOLOGIST FOR HIM,” Smith told Williams. “I’ve never said that about anybody else, but with Kyrie Irving YES!”

ESPN forced Williams to leave the studio for a previously scheduled radio appearance. But Williams appeared hesitant to leave as Smith yelled “come back and get some more!”

Watch above via ESPN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com