Stephen A. Smith Details Frightening Battle with Covid: ‘Didn’t Know if I Was Gonna Make It’

Nearly one month after testing positive for Covid-19, Stephen A. Smith returned to First Take this week and revealed the frightening details of his battle with the virus.

On Dec. 21, Smith announced to his audience that he tested positive for Covid and was experiencing mild symptoms, but he was well enough to host the full episode of First Take, including an epic rant on unvaccinated NBA superstar Kyrie Irving. Days later, Smith’s fight with Covid would take a scary turn.

“I had a 103-degree fever every night. Woke up with chills and a pool of sweat,” Smith described. “Headaches were massive. Coughing profusely. And it got to a point that right before New Year’s Eve, I was in the hospital New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. That’s how I brought in the New Year.”

“[Doctors] told me, had I not been vaccinated, I wouldn’t be here,” Smith said Monday, when he returned to his ESPN debate show for the first time since Dec. 21. Smith was double vaccinated against Covid, but not boosted.

“I had pneumonia in both lungs,” Smith continued. “My liver was bad. And it ravaged me to the point where even now I have monitor my volume, gotta get to the gym every day, walk before you run and work your way back because I’m still not 100 percent with my lungs, but I’m Covid negative. I’m on the road to recovery.”

Despite admitting he had initial reservations about the jab, Smith has strongly urged athletes and others to get vaccinated in the last six months. On Monday, Smith implored people to continue wearing masks as a way to protect others.

“I think the one thing to emphasize the importance of, no matter what your feelings are about the vaccine, that mask is important,” Smith preached. “The reason why the mask is so important is because you don’t know how the next person is affected. How I’m affected is different from you are affected.”

“I can’t tell you how lucky and sincerely blessed I am to be sitting here with you guys today,” the ESPN star added. “Because two-and-a-half, three weeks ago, I didn’t know if I was gonna make it.”

