‘The Worldwide Bezos of Sports’: Pat McAfee Excited About the ‘Richest Dude on Earth’ Potentially Buying the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are soon to be in need of a new owner and the franchise will reportedly command a whopping $4 billion when sold. But no sticker shock is high enough to frighten Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon.

Stemming from the death of late Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen in 2019, his seven children and other family members have struggled to settle a lengthy debate over who should assume control of the franchise. If the dispute remains unresolved, the Broncos will be sold in 2022.

Bezos reportedly has serious interest in purchasing the Broncos and the prospect is exciting to former NFL punter and current SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee.

“Even though this is only two percent of his net worth to buy an NFL team and math says he could buy them all if he wanted to AND every NHL team AND every NBA team,” McAfee boasted of Bezos. “It could he the Worldwide Bezos of Sports and take it to Mars. I think he’ll go all in with the Broncos and that’s good for the NFL if we get the richest dude on the earth involved in the league.”

Currently, the richest owner of the four major North American professional sports leagues is Steve Ballmer, with an estimated net worth valued at more than $100 billion. Bezos’ net worth is nearly double Ballmer’s and 15 times that of the wealthiest NFL owner, David Tepper of the Carolina Panthers.

“If it means anything, the other owners in the NFL think they have the same amount of money as Bezos,” McAfee said, noting that his ownership wouldn’t mess with the league’s parity. “He’s not gonna come in there and just dog walk all the other owners. You’re talking about guys that make fake Panthers just for his social media team.”

North American professional sports franchises continue to rise in value, especially in the NFL, which recently locked up more than $100 billion of TV rights fees. Purchasing a team for the massive price of $4 billion still comes with a near guarantee of seeing a long-term return on the investment.

In addition to showing an interest in becoming an NFL owner, Bezos has also expressed his desire to grab part of the league’s broadcast rights. Amazon Prime already has a deal in place to stream a slate of Thursday Night Football games and the subscription service is also the likely front-runner to land the next NFL Sunday Ticket deal.

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show

