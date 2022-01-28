Tony Romo Floats Shocking Idea About Tom Brady’s Pending Retirement: I Think He ‘Could Come Back in Two Years’

Tony Romo is a great NFL analyst when it comes to predicting plays on the field, but does that skill translate to predicting Tom Brady’s future?

Romo and his NFL broadcast partner Jim Nantz joined CBS Morning on Friday to preview this weekend’s AFC Championship game. During the segment, Romo addressed Brady’s retirement rumors and floated the bizarre claim that the Bucs quarterback could pull a Michael Jordan.

“I think sneakily, there’s a chance Tom Brady retires and could come back in two years,” Romo said. “This is just crazy, but he’s like a bionic man. He’s not hurt, he’s still playing great, he may need to refresh like Jordan and go two years away and maybe start another challenge.”

The difference, however, Jordan retired and came back to the NBA twice in his thirties. Brady is already going to be 45 for the start of the next NFL season. Is it even remotely possible that he could retire and return at the age of 47?

In previous offseasons, Brady always scoffed at the idea of retirement, pushing the benchmark further away. But after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were knocked out of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams, Brady sounds warmer to the idea of retiring, admitting that it’s a conversation he’s having with his family.

“This is kinda how I think he would retire, just knowing him a little bit, it’s gonna be quick,” Romo said. “It’s not gonna be this fairy tell ending.”

According to Romo, Brady is more likely to retire coming off a loss, because when he wins the Super Bowl, he wants to keep playing to repeat and possibly three-peat. But even if Brady does retire from the NFL in the coming months, Romo isn’t completely sold on the idea that the iconic quarterback is finished playing.

