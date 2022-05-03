Toronto Raptors Broadcaster Apologizes for Saying Joel Embiid Deserved Elbow to Face During Play

Toronto Raptors Broadcaster Jack Armstrong has taken to Twitter to apologize for comments made during Game 6 of the Playoffs where Philadelphia 76ers’ player Joel Embiid took an elbow to the face.

During Game 6 last Thursday between the Sixers and Raptors, Armstrong criticized Embiid as he did his signature airplane move across the court in celebration. Armstrong could be heard on the broadcast saying “That’s bush league. Come on, that’s just bush league.”

Moments later, Embiid took an elbow to the face from Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. As Embiid can be seen cradling his face off the side of the court, Armstrong gleefully said, “You get what you deserve.”

Armstrong continued, “That’s just uncalled for. Be a good sportsman. You know what it is? Karma’s a you-know-what. Right?”

After Philadelphia won Game 6, it was revealed that Embiid was suffering from an orbital fracture and concussion for which he will sit out two games before needing to be cleared by a doctor to play with a face injury.

Armstrong took to Twitter Monday night to apologize saying, “I’d like to apologize for my comments late in Game 6 between the Sixers and Raptors regarding Joel Embiid. I regret my in-the-moment reaction. Embiid is a terrific player who has had an MVP season and I wish him all the best for a speedy recovery and return to play soon!”

