McConnell Seethes Over SCOTUS Leak in Fiery Senate Floor Rant: ‘Liberals Want to Rip the Blindfold off Lady Justice!’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) accused liberals of elevating “mob rule over the rule of law” with their reaction to a draft opinion leaked this week suggesting the Supreme Court could overturn their Roe v Wade decision.

The Kentucky senator called the leak a “lawless” act and excoriated any liberals celebrating it.

“Somebody, like inside the [Supreme] Court itself, leaked a confidential internal draft to the press, almost certainly in an effort to stir up an inappropriate pressure campaign to sway an outcome,” he said on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

McConnell called the leak a “toxic stunt” and accused liberal activists and politicians of “rallying” around it and the “brave” leaker behind the draft making its way to Politico this week.

McConnell’s criticism only grew from there, with him accusing some liberals of trying to literally dismantle the legal system with this new debate.

“Liberals want to rip the blindfold off Lady Justice. They want to override impartiality with intimidation. They want to elevate mob rule over the rule of law,” McConnell said.

The leak, he added, makes the Supreme Court “less impartial” and “less secure,” saying the leak could put Supreme Court judges at risk.

“Never before in modern history has an internal draft been leaked to the public while the Justices were still deciding a case,” the Republican leader said.

In a Tuesday tweet, McConnell also called the leak an “attack” on the “independence of the Supreme Court,” claiming it’s part of an “ongoing campaign” to harass and intimidate Supreme Court Justices, namely conservative judges.

“By every indication, this was yet another escalation in the radical left’s ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law,” he said in the statement. McConnell called for an investigation into the leak and blasted President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for their “disgraceful” reactions to the leak.

“Real leaders should defend the Court’s independence unconditionally,” he said.

