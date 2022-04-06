Twitter Reacts to $151 Dollar Burger The Braves Are Selling At Concession Stands

A new year, with a new championship, comes new innovations for the Atlanta Braves as they will be debuting a new menu item at Truist Park this week, the $151 buck “World Champions Burger”.

The outrageously overpriced concoction features a Wagyu beef patty topped with cage-free, pan-fried eggs resting on top of gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras. Not enough, the burger also includes grilled cold water lobster tail, an heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and truffle aioli all on a toasted bun, with parmesan waffle fries on the side.

Burger that Braves are selling for $151: A Wagyu beef patty with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli on a toasted, buttered bun served with Parmesan waffle fries. pic.twitter.com/wlcUF6oe2O — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 6, 2022

#Braves are calling this the World Champions Burger (half-pound of Waygu with egg, foie gras, lobster tail, tomato, lettuce, cheese, truffle aioli). For $151, you pair it with a replica championship ring … or for $25,000, it comes with a limited-edition ring. pic.twitter.com/snEdtIFYOJ — Cory McCartney (@coryjmccartney) April 6, 2022

And if that’s not enough, the meal comes with a replica 2021 World Series ring or if you’re feeling particularly lavish, you can fork up a mere $25,000 for the burger and a REAL world series ring from 2021.

$25,000 BURGER ⚾🍔 If you’re going to a #Braves game this baseball season, get ready to spend! The park is offering “The World Champions Burger” for either $151 or $25,000 depending on which World Series ring you want. Would YOU order one? Tweet us with #FOX5LION! pic.twitter.com/ChrEDpl9rE — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 6, 2022

As expected, fans’ initial reaction wasn’t very positive towards the expensive burger more suited for a five star restaurant as America’s pastime typically includes peanuts or cracker jacks, not Wagyu beef.

Wait. It comes with a ring? Won’t the Braves have a giveaway of replica rings like other teams? Save your money and do that. There are surely better and cheaper burgers in that park. https://t.co/5M2heMKWeA — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) April 6, 2022

i’ll be putting out a gofundme to buy this burger at the next braves game https://t.co/pgUviaus0e — Matt 🐝 (@3amWaffleHouse) April 6, 2022

Who asked for this https://t.co/Fs7R4CdTst — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) April 6, 2022

I need y’all to #VenmoMe so I can afford that $25K burger at a Braves game this year. — WEEEEEW BROOKS (@drewbrooks87) April 6, 2022

The Braves didn’t want to pay Freeman but they could charge their fans $151 for a burger ? 🥴 — Jesse Lowx (@whatupjesse) April 6, 2022

I don’t know about y’all but my go to at a ballgame is always a hot dog (or two) and an ice cold beer, that’s baseball.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com