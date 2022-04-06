Twitter Reacts to $151 Dollar Burger The Braves Are Selling At Concession Stands

By Amiliano FragosoApr 6th, 2022, 4:37 pm
 

A new year, with a new championship, comes new innovations for the Atlanta Braves as they will be debuting a new menu item at Truist Park this week, the $151 buck “World Champions Burger”.

The outrageously overpriced concoction features a Wagyu beef patty topped with cage-free, pan-fried eggs resting on top of gold-leaf-wrapped foie gras. Not enough, the burger also includes grilled cold water lobster tail, an heirloom tomato, Tillamook cheddar cheese, and truffle aioli all on a toasted bun, with parmesan waffle fries on the side.

And if that’s not enough, the meal comes with a replica 2021 World Series ring or if you’re feeling particularly lavish, you can fork up a mere $25,000 for the burger and a REAL world series ring from 2021.

As expected, fans’ initial reaction wasn’t very positive towards the expensive burger more suited for a five star restaurant as America’s pastime typically includes peanuts or cracker jacks, not Wagyu beef.

I don’t know about y’all but my go to at a ballgame is always a hot dog (or two) and an ice cold beer, that’s baseball.

