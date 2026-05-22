‘Legs Like Tree Trunks!’ Trump Fawns Over Giants QB’s Physique in Wild Rally Rant

President Donald Trump marveled at the body of New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart on Friday during a wild tangent about trans athletes.

Trump traveled to Suffern, New York for a rally to drum up Republican support ahead of the midterm elections. At the event, Dart actually introduced Trump at the podium.

introducing Trump is … New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart pic.twitter.com/cEB8bU0hcM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

Later on in Trump’s speech, he mentioned his SAVE America Act, focused on requiring voter ID at polling places. From there, he pivoted to his administration’s continued efforts to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, and even roped Dart into the conversation.

The president said:

I’m looking at Jaxson. I’d like to know, is there any woman in the audience that thinks they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand. I don’t know! Jaxson, do you think you could play against women OK? Do you think you’d have any problem? I don’t think so. Don’t get involved, Jaxson. Don’t get involved, Jaxso! Don’t answer that question! No, I’m looking at the legs. He’s this beautiful guy. He’s got legs like tree trunks! This is not a good thing for women. This would not be good. No, it’s no good.

Two days earlier, Trump spoke at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation ceremony when he raved about the physique of one of the graduates. According to the president, the graduate achieved perfect scores on every fitness test.

Watch above via Fox News

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