‘Don’t Hurt Him!’ Trump Quips He Tells Security Not to Harm Rally Protestors For ‘Legal Reasons’

President Donald Trump’s rally in Rockland County, New York, for Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) was interrupted twice by hecklers on Friday, prompting Trump to observe it was the “first time it’s happened in a long time.”

“Whatever happened to that guy? That’s so quick!” Trump exclaimed as one heckler was presumably removed by security. “I don’t know. I tell people, ‘Please don’t do it, it’s dangerous. To do it in this crowd is not a good thing. You don’t want to do it in Trump crowds. I had very little.”

“Do you remember, originally, I used to have a lot of that. You know, the first couple of months, I’d have people screaming, and they learned it’s just not a good thing to do. It’s not good. It’s sort of dangerous,” Trump said with a chuckle.

He continued, “And, of course, I like things that aren’t dangerous. I don’t like to see people get whacked. I don’t like it. So don’t do it. But we used to have it all the time. My first month or two, oh, boy! Guys would start screaming, ‘We hate you,’ and then all of a sudden, it got less and less. Now it never happens. That’s the first time it’s happened in a long time. That’s the first time it’s happened in a long time,” Trump repeated.

Trump spoke about the “fake news” and “horrible” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), before noticing a second scuffle in the crowd.

“So, we have another little disturbance back there. Hello. Hello, everybody. That’s okay. It’s already cleared up. What are you doing back there to these people?” Trump quipped.

“Boy, does that get cleared up fast! The guy raises his hand, starts screaming something, and within about two seconds, it’s over. What happened to him? Don’t hurt him! Don’t hurt him! Don’t hurt him — I do that for legal reasons!” Trump exclaimed. “That’s what I can say. That’s a great thing to say. Do not hurt him under any circumstances! And now I can say I’m innocent!”

At a rally in 2016, Trump fumed at a protester.

“The guards are being very gentle with him,” Trump said at the time. “I’d like to punch him in the face, I’ll tell you that.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

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