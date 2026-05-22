NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Was Hospitalized After Passing Out in Training Simulator the Day Before His Death: Report

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch reportedly passed out in a training simulator and had to be hospitalized the day before his sudden death on Thursday.

That morning, Busch’s family released a statement announcing that the 41-year-old had been hospitalized due to a “severe illness.” At the time the statement was published, the family added he was “undergoing treatment” and would not be participating in any NASCAR-related activities for the rest of the week. The Craftsman Truck Series was at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the North Caroline Education Lottery 200.

Statement Regarding Kyle Busch from the Busch Family: “Kyle has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for… — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) May 21, 2026

Hours later, the Busch family released a joint statement with NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing announcing his death. The statement read:

Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.

A joint statement on behalf of the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/7fYGjIqxoJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2026

In an updated reporter from The Associated Press, it was revealed that Busch had a health scare the day before his death. The report added:

Busch was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday when he became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital in Charlotte, several people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details have not been disclosed by Busch’s team or family.

Busch, the younger brother of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Busch, was a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Across all three NASCAR series, he won more than 230 races in his two-decade career.

Busch’s driving style and brash personality earned him the nickname “Rowdy” in the early days of his career. Although he clashed with many, both competitors and teammates paid tribute to his legacy.

This is a devastating loss and one that is hard for the NASCAR community to process. Kyle was a fierce competitor who demanded the very best from himself each time he put on the helmet. As teammates, I saw firsthand the passion and intensity he brought to the sport every single… pic.twitter.com/jVQLdTXcyF — Jeff Gordon (@JeffGordonWeb) May 22, 2026

Kyle Busch wasn’t just one of the fiercest competitors our sport has ever seen, he was one of the most talented race car drivers I’ve ever shared a track with. We spent years as teammates at Hendrick Motorsports, and even as competitors, there was always a deep respect for what… pic.twitter.com/uAX3o2D0Nz — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 21, 2026

Kyle and I had a really challenging existence for many years. But we luckily took the time to figure out our differences and that was something he instigated with a conversation in his bus around how we each managed our racing teams. I was super eager for us to get on better… — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) May 21, 2026

I made him earn every victory and stole a few from him along the way. We took our shots at each other, in the media and on the track. But I’d like to think that somewhere deep down there was an appreciation that we pushed each other to perform at the highest level, even if… pic.twitter.com/1dAq7Eui7D — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 22, 2026

.@dennyhamlin speaks out on the death of NASCAR champion and former longtime teammate Kyle Busch: “To me, personally, I feel like he's the most talented gifted and talented race car driver that ever stepped in a car.” pic.twitter.com/Z8Z7uljKh8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2026

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