‘Stay Tuned!’ Trump’s Last-Minute Weekend Schedule Change Leads to Iran War Speculation

President Donald Trump’s weekend schedule changed on Friday afternoon, sparking a wave of speculation that he may be staying in the White House to resume the conflict with Iran or possibly announce a deal of some kind.

Axios’s Barak Ravid reported on the change, writing, “On Friday afternoon, the White House announced Trump changed his schedule and instead of staying at his Bedminster Golf Club on the weekend, he will go back to the White House on Friday evening after a planned speech in New York.”

News that Trump would not only be skipping his eldest son’s wedding in the Bahamas this week, but also no longer playing golf, quickly led to speculation that a major move in the war with Iran may be afoot. Trump himself raised some eyebrows with his comment on Truth Social, noting he would miss the wedding because “I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time.”

Ravid also later reported that “Trump convened a meeting with his senior national security team on the war with Iran on Friday morning,” adding that Trump “is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran barring a last-minute breakthrough in negotiations, sources who have spoken directly with the president say.”

Politico White House reporter Diana Nerozzi weighed in, adding some additional context, “Trump just changed his schedule to remain in DC this weekend. He won’t attend his son’s wedding in the Bahamas or golf in New Jersey. Rubio will be in India, so will not be one of the people in situation room if something does happen with Iran.”

Trump just changed his schedule to remain in DC this weekend. He won't attend his son's wedding in the Bahamas or golf in New Jersey. Rubio will be in India, so will not be one of the people in situation room if something does happen with Iran. https://t.co/D7oCi9zRhv — Diana Nerozzi (@diana_nerozzi) May 22, 2026

American Conservative editor Andrew Day argued that Trump is unlikely to attack Iran, “I’ve generally been the ‘We’re going to attack Iran’ guy the past year, whenever people were debating the possibility. Now, a friend notes: Gabbard out, Trump not going to son’s wedding, Trump canceling weekend golf trip suggests we’re going to attack.”

“This time I predict: no attack and no deal. Can’t get a (comprehensive JCPOA-style deal) because of political constraints. Can’t attack because of munitions constraints and Iran’s intact retaliatory capabilities. Agree?” Day added.

I've generally been the "We're going to attack Iran" guy the past year, whenever people were debating the possibility. Now, a friend notes: Gabbard out, Trump not going to son's wedding, Trump canceling weekend golf trip suggests we're going to attack. This time I predict: no… https://t.co/pCKjscnn6l — Andrew Day (@AKDay89) May 22, 2026

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) also sparked speculation that Trump’s change of schedule may actually have to do with Cuba instead, when he tweeted, “I believe the liberation of the wonderful people of Cuba from the clutches of communism is close at hand.”

Below are some more reactions from across the political spectrum:

Now it makes sense why Trump is skipping his son’s wedding. We’re invading Cuba this weekend. https://t.co/PEixSObvVJ — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) May 22, 2026

Barak has been one of the most important reporters during the war. Take note: there’s a high probability of announcing a deal. A good deal? Probably not. https://t.co/oD1oIMqpO1 — Adam Ramey (@adamramey) May 22, 2026

President Trump is heading back to Washington, D.C., after his New York event today. Trump was originally scheduled to stay in New Jersey, but plans have changed. Something very important looks like it’s about to go down this weekend. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/fXKGxJiy1H — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) May 22, 2026

Iran just said a deal isn't close. But Trump has to stay in DC for "important matters" over the weekend instead of going to his son's wedding? Seems not great… https://t.co/FXEsd2Yvfi — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) May 22, 2026

Trump cancels visiting a golf course he hasn’t played in months on a long weekend with the market closed for 3 days? Good time to take some profits and hold cash short term. 💣 🇺🇸 📉 — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) May 22, 2026

I fear Trump skipping his son's birthday to spend the weekend in DC — something he normally isn't keen to do — is a sign we should brace for him to do something crazy this weekend — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2026

Trump flies to Florida to golf every weekend but can’t attend sons wedding this weekend. Some shit about to go down? pic.twitter.com/YV9DaHl8B4 — TT3 (@TradingThomas3) May 22, 2026

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