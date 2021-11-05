Following two days of being chastised for his decision to not only skip the Covid vaccine, but deceive people into believing he was inoculated, Aaron Rodgers finally spoke out Friday afternoon.

The quarterback joined Pat McAfee on his SiriusXM Radio show, to blast the “woke mob” for attacking him and correct what he believes are lies being spread.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket I think I’d like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.”

“First of all I didn’t lie in the initial press conference,” Rodgers claimed.

Rodgers is alluding to his initial response when asked if he was vaccinated. In August, Rodgers answered the question by saying, “yea, I’m immunized.” His answer led everyone to assume he was vaccinated when in fact he was not. The quarterback instead received a homeopathic immunization treatment which is not recognized as being vaccinated.

“During that time, it was a very witch hunt that was going on across the league where everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t,” the Packers quarterback explained.

Rodgers acknowledged his plan was to say he was immunized, but also told McAfee he had a follow up answer prepared ready.

“I would have said look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-earther,” an apparent ode to NBA star Kyrie Irving. “I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals.”

According to Rodgers he quickly decided not to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine because he has an allergy to an ingredient that is in the MRNA vaccines. That left Johnson & Johnson as his only option, but the quarterback grew concerned when it was pulled for blood clotting issues in mid-April.

Rodgers may have deceived the media, but he claims the league was fully aware of his vaccine decision. After providing research and documents explaining the treatment he received, Rodgers petitioned the league to grant him vaccination status, but was declined.

Although the star quarterback claims his allergy was the deciding factor, Rodgers gave other reasons for skipping the vaccine.

“The next great chapter in my life I believe is being a father and it’s something that I care about a lot. To my knowledge there’s been zero long term studies around sterility or fertility issues around the vaccines so that was definitely something that I was worried about.”

His concerns about sterility are not substantiated by the CDC.

Currently, the league is investigating whether Rodgers broke any league protocols for unvaccinated players.

“Some of the rules to me are not based on science at all, they’re based purely in trying to out and shame people,” Rodgers claims.

“I have followed every protocol to a tee,” Rodgers said, except for wearing a mask during press conferences, a rule he feels is unnecessary because reporters stand far away from the podium. “Makes absolutely no sense to me.”

Watch above via The Pat McAfee Show

