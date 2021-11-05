Aaron Rodgers ‘Consulted’ Joe Rogan and Took Ivermectin: ‘I’m Gonna Have the Best Immunity Possible’

For everyone who attacked Aaron Rodgers’ decision to skip getting vaccinated, the Green Bay Packers quarterback wants you to know he consulted Joe Rogan for medical advice.

“I consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got Covid and I’ve been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee Friday afternoon.

Rodgers deceived reporters about his vaccination status over the summer, seemingly fearing the harsh response that other quarterbacks received after stating they skipped the jab. But now that he tested positive for the virus, Rodgers doesn’t seem to care what anyone thinks about his decision.

Joining The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM Radio, Rodgers was unapologetically blunt about his decision, which he claims was based on allergies, sterility concerns and his belief in bodily autonomy. Rodgers tested positive for Covid earlier this week, which at a minimum, will prevent him from playing in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m gonna have the best immunity possible now,” Rodgers said, citing the natural immunity he expects to have after recovering from his current bout with Covid.

“I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C, and D, HCQ [hydroxychloroquine], and I feel pretty incredible,” the quarterback said after thanking Rogan for stepping up to use his voice to speak about Covid.

During the interview with McAfee, Rodgers claimed he is not a Covid denier, anti-vax or a flat-earther.

