comScore Bills Fans Upset With Cole Beasley Mocking Dr. Fauci

NFL Wide Receiver Angers Bills Fans After Mocking Dr. Fauci: Says He Doesn’t Wear a Mask Outside ‘Without Being Vaccinated’

By Brandon ContesMay 13th, 2021, 4:59 pm

Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci proclaimed Thursday that it’s okay for vaccinated people to go outside without a mask. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley responded to the news and caused many of the team’s fan base to turn irate.

“I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now?” Beasley said in response to Dr. Fauci’s announcement.

A public figure tweeting about Covid-19 protocols is asking for a fight, regardless of your trust in media, science or politicians. And Beasley got one, as he went back and forth with Bills Mafia Thursday afternoon, causing Rachel Bush, the wife of teammate Jordan Poyer to step in and defend the receiver.

“I’m not saying I’m right,” Beasley said in one tweet “I just want the freedom of choice. If you want to wear a mask do it.” The Bills receiver asked another angry follower “have you gotten a flu shot every year of your life?”

Beasley’s Twitter bout came just one week after Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he would cut an unvaccinated player, if it meant the team could eliminate some COVID-19 safety protocols and operate under more normal circumstances.

Beasley was born and raised in Texas, having played the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Bills in 2019. Earlier this year, Beasley said his marketing team has been in charge of his social media accounts since making the move to Buffalo, but that didn’t seem to be the case during the argument with Bills fans Thursday afternoon.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: