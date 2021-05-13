NFL Wide Receiver Angers Bills Fans After Mocking Dr. Fauci: Says He Doesn’t Wear a Mask Outside ‘Without Being Vaccinated’

Dr. Anthony Fauci proclaimed Thursday that it’s okay for vaccinated people to go outside without a mask. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley responded to the news and caused many of the team’s fan base to turn irate.

“I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now?” Beasley said in response to Dr. Fauci’s announcement.

I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now? https://t.co/LvWSwEfoAK — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

A public figure tweeting about Covid-19 protocols is asking for a fight, regardless of your trust in media, science or politicians. And Beasley got one, as he went back and forth with Bills Mafia Thursday afternoon, causing Rachel Bush, the wife of teammate Jordan Poyer to step in and defend the receiver.

I stopped watching the news when what we “knew” about COVID changed every day. Media is not the same anymore. It’s about who can get info out the fastest whether is 100 percent reliable or not. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

So support and zip it basically. I’m sick of the attacks on others for their difference in opinions, views, and choices. You want a super bowl then guess what? Ditch the judgmental bs and focus on supporting them. That’s all they need from you. That’s it. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) May 13, 2021

“I’m not saying I’m right,” Beasley said in one tweet “I just want the freedom of choice. If you want to wear a mask do it.” The Bills receiver asked another angry follower “have you gotten a flu shot every year of your life?”

So if I don’t get the vaccine I’m not being mindful of others? Literally who is mindful of anybody else in this day and age of social media Jeff? It’s all pretend. Everyone is fake. That’s why it’s blasphemy to have a real convo on here now. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

Until we all share the same opinion or belief we are considered ignorant. I don’t understand. You feel how you feel and I respect that. It doesn’t always make me wrong or a bad person cause I don’t agree with you. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

I can’t wait for when y’all tell me how dumb and stupid I am when I’m walking around in the real world. Oh wait…that never happens. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

Beasley’s Twitter bout came just one week after Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he would cut an unvaccinated player, if it meant the team could eliminate some COVID-19 safety protocols and operate under more normal circumstances.

Beasley was born and raised in Texas, having played the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Bills in 2019. Earlier this year, Beasley said his marketing team has been in charge of his social media accounts since making the move to Buffalo, but that didn’t seem to be the case during the argument with Bills fans Thursday afternoon.

My “brand” is the least of my worries. Im not here to kiss anyone’s ass. Im here to be me. https://t.co/n7Y7yqqfss — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) May 13, 2021

