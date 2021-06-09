Whether or not to get the vaccine is becoming a societal question that could dominate sports talk over the next couple months.

NFL teams are working to get their players the jab, with the goal of reaching an 85% vaccination rate to achieve relaxed Covid protocols deemed by the league.

As expected, not every player is comfortable getting the vaccine. And Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat made that clear Wednesday.

“I probably won’t get vaccinated until I got more facts and that type of stuff, but I’m not a fan of it at all,” the 24-year-old Sweat said. “I haven’t caught Covid yet. I don’t see me treating Covid until I actually get Covid.”

If Sweat doesn’t want to take the vaccine, that’s his decision, but the excuse of wanting to get “more facts,” is a curious one, because his team already took care of that.

“There’s a lot of messaging out there that they get off Twitter, and some of it’s good and some of it’s bad,” team head coach Ron Rivera said according to The Washington Post.

To rectify that bad messaging, Rivera had a vaccine expert address his players Tuesday. But apparently the expert is not yet enough for Sweat, who did not state if there was a specific question he had that went unanswered. According to Rivera, his team’s player vaccination rate is nearing 50%.

“Obviously, they (Washington) want everybody to be vaccinated to move more freely around the facility and around as we’re traveling and that type of stuff,” Sweat added. “But everybody has their own beliefs and they’re entitled to their own decision.”

The Washington Football Team endured just one positive Covid test during the 2020 NFL season.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com