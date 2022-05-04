Video of Blue Jays Fan Giving Home Run Ball to Overjoyed Young Yankees Fan Goes Viral

By Amiliano Fragoso
May 4th, 2022, 4:55 pm
 

A video of a Blue Jays fan giving a home run ball to a young Yankees fan Tuesday has gone viral overnight, and people can’t get enough of this random act of kindness.

If you haven’t seen it, a Blue Jays fan identified as Mike Lanzillotta snagged a home run ball in left field from Aaron Judge, then proceeded to give the ball to 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez, a Yankees fan who nonetheless was wearing a Judge shirt.

Lazillotta was trying to get a ball for the young fan all night, according to The Athletic, and eventually succeeded, leaving the boy in tears of joy.

Take a look at this beautiful moment.

That’s what sports are all about. Rodriguez was there with his father, Cesar [Rodriguez], purchasing tickets for all three games in Toronto between the Blue Jays and Yankees. What the Yankees fans didn’t expect was a moment that the Rodriguez family will remember for the rest of their lives.

“When it came to me, and I picked it up, and I was just like, ‘Wow, like, I got to give it to this kid,’” Lanzillotta told The Athletic. “It’s his player, his T-shirt.”

The wholesome clip spread across the internet over the last 24 hours with sports personalities and major media outlets picking it up and applauding Lanzillotta for his generosity.

These are the little things about sports you just love to see and how the game can bring unity to all.

