Video of Blue Jays Fan Giving Home Run Ball to Overjoyed Young Yankees Fan Goes Viral

A video of a Blue Jays fan giving a home run ball to a young Yankees fan Tuesday has gone viral overnight, and people can’t get enough of this random act of kindness.

If you haven’t seen it, a Blue Jays fan identified as Mike Lanzillotta snagged a home run ball in left field from Aaron Judge, then proceeded to give the ball to 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez, a Yankees fan who nonetheless was wearing a Judge shirt.

Lazillotta was trying to get a ball for the young fan all night, according to The Athletic, and eventually succeeded, leaving the boy in tears of joy.

Take a look at this beautiful moment.

This is awesome 💙 A Blue Jays fan caught the Aaron Judge home run and proceeded to give the ball to a young Yankees fan. (via @timandfriends)pic.twitter.com/OirnLY4h0v — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 4, 2022

A Blue Jays fan gives the Aaron Judge home run ball to a young yankee fan. He went on to become Derek Jeter. Feel old yet. pic.twitter.com/mhMhHHW8Wy — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) May 4, 2022

That’s what sports are all about. Rodriguez was there with his father, Cesar [Rodriguez], purchasing tickets for all three games in Toronto between the Blue Jays and Yankees. What the Yankees fans didn’t expect was a moment that the Rodriguez family will remember for the rest of their lives.

“When it came to me, and I picked it up, and I was just like, ‘Wow, like, I got to give it to this kid,’” Lanzillotta told The Athletic. “It’s his player, his T-shirt.”

The wholesome clip spread across the internet over the last 24 hours with sports personalities and major media outlets picking it up and applauding Lanzillotta for his generosity.

A Blue Jays fan catches an Aaron Judge HR Turns and gives the ball to a boy wearing a Judge shirt! Baseball….beautiful 😊⚾️❤️

pic.twitter.com/18pwhoVeOo — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 4, 2022

A #BlueJays fan caught the home run ball hit by #Yankees Aaron Judge, immediately turns around and hands it to the boy behind him wearing a Judge T-shirt. The boy overcome by the gesture, hugs the Jays fan and breaks down in tears. Baseball is the best ❤️ — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) May 4, 2022

Admit it, we all cried a little at the heart-melting moment when a #BlueJays fan handed a young #Yankees fan a home-run ball off Aaron Judge. I went down to the left-field stands to find out how the moment happened: https://t.co/Qa2G7qslrH — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) May 4, 2022

I promise you, that kid is going to remember that moment for the rest of his life. To whoever the Blue Jays fan is, THANK YOU. You showed what a true baseball fan would do. Hats off to you m8. Incredible to see https://t.co/dss5hjbhoc — mroselli (@mroselli13) May 4, 2022

These are the little things about sports you just love to see and how the game can bring unity to all.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com