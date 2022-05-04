‘What Is Your Plan Other Than Rage Tweeting Actors’: Eric Swalwell Targets Oh-So Important Susan Sarandon Over Roe v Wade

While the country enters fierce debates about the potential of Roe v Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) wanted to make it very clear that there is one oh-so-very important voice in politics he does not want to hear from: Susan Sarandon.

According to the California congressman, the actress is not one of the “real progressives” who will be handling things from here. Sarandon has never held public office, though she did once play a queen in a popular movie called Enchanted if that counts.

“Can everyone all at once tell @SusanSarandon to sit this one out? She’s caused enough trouble. Us real progressives will take it from here,” he tweeted this week, inspiring numerous responses from Sarandon. Swalwell did not fully explain his beef with Sarandon, but she’s been trending ever since the draft opinion leak from the Supreme Court was published this week by Politico, suggesting Roe v Wade could be overturned come this summer. Though Sarandon has been a vocal liberal for decades now, many have cited her criticism of both Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, as well as her support for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein in 2016 as critiques of her liberal credentials. Sarandon said she supported Biden in 2020, though it was far from an enthusiastic endorsement.

Swalwell’s tweet to Sarandon came in response to a tweet of her own blasting him for suggesting the only solution to the Roe v Wade issue is to vote for one party: Democrats.

“Dems are going to use this to fundraise and get you to vote for them again despite sitting on their hands for the last two years. Instead of actually standing for anything, their only strategy is scaring you into voting blue,” Sarandon tweeted at Swalwell.

Can everyone all at once tell @SusanSarandon to sit this one out? She’s caused enough trouble. Us real progressives will take it from here. https://t.co/xq9B3UIPg8 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 3, 2022

Sarandon then asked for a plan from Swalwell multiple times, receiving no answer while citing the times Democrats have controlled the presidency and Congress, yet not moved to codify Roe v Wade to combat a potential reversal.

“Circling back on this @RepSwalwell. What is your plan other than rage tweeting at actors?” she tweeted, adding a tweet with headlines referencing former President Barack Obama’s support for a pro-choice law.

Circling back on this @RepSwalwell. What is your plan other than rage tweeting at actors? https://t.co/HGp0cQfkll — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) May 4, 2022

Sarandon has long received criticism from Democrats for her support of third parties, with some even claiming such support in years like 2016 could have cost the party the election. This general belief, however, would be based on the assumption that third party voters would vote for one of the two major parties if they could not vote for an alternate candidate, as well as the assumption that these voters would live in the exact states where those numbers could turn the results of the Electoral College.

Swalwell has not responded to Sarandon as of this writing, nor has he found other actors to “rage tweet.” There are, however, a few other celebrity Jill Stein supporters from 2016, including Oliver Stone and Viggo Mortensen, the latter of whom wisely does not have Twitter.

