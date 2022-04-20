A college baseball game turned violent Wednesday after a pitcher snapped, charging a baserunner before leveling him into the grass.

The attack took place in the sixth inning between Weatherford College and North Central Texas College as NCTC first baseman Josh Phillips belted a two-run shot off Owen Woodward, giving his team the lead.

In a game between NCTC & Weatherford, Josh Phillips hits a go ahead home run and the weatherford pitcher LEVELS him while he’s rounding the bases… Only in Texas folks pic.twitter.com/Bb5lpQ4t34 — Texas College Baseball (@TexasCollegeBSB) April 20, 2022

Clearly, Woodward took the home run to heart, and matters into his own hands, not wanting to see Phillips play the rest of the game as he threw down his glove and flattened the first baseman.

The video itself is quite grainy and only shows the middle of Phillips’ home run trot so we don’t know what happened to push the Weatherford pitcher over the edge.

The college announcer couldn’t believe his own eyes, exclaiming, “Oh my,” as he watched the scrum unfold.

“Oh no, oh no,” the announcer repeated. “That was out of nowhere.”

The result of the game is unknown at this time but hopefully, they were able to finish it.

