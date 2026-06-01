WATCH: College Baseball Player Ejected for Home Run Celebration in Chaotic Scene

A player from the University of Georgia baseball team was ejected Sunday for the way he celebrated a crucial go-ahead home run.

The Bulldogs faced Liberty in their third game of the Athens Regional. With Georgia trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, junior Tre Phelps put the team ahead with two-run homer. As he rounded the bases, he exchanged words with multiple Liberty players who clearly took issue with his display.

While Phelps was in the dugout continuing the celebration, Georgia manager coach Wes Johnson was seen having an animated discussion with the umpires. The announcers on ESPN’s broadcast suggested that Phelps had just been ejected, prompting his coach to protest the decision.

Moments later, Johnson was tossed from the game.

As this was all going on, Phelps looked on in confusion as he stood in the dugout with his teammates. As Johnson returned to the dugout, he motioned for Phelps to walk into the clubhouse with him, confirming that Phelps had also been ejected.

TRE PHELPS GIVES GEORGIA THE LEAD AND THEN GETS TOSSED FOR CELEBRATION WES JOHNSON TOSSED. WOW. pic.twitter.com/kL36K3AVXS — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

A replay of the homer revealed that the home run umpire immediately instructed Phelps to round the bases as the junior took a moment to admire the hit. Before he got to first base, however, Phelps turned to the Liberty dugout and made a gesture. Multiple players in the Liberty dugout reacted to the move.

Liberty infielder then Jaxon Sorenson said something to Phelps as he rounded first, prompting a taunt from Phelps.

I meannnnn he was asking for it pic.twitter.com/FHwzjRYzha — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 31, 2026

Georgia went on to win 6-1 to advance to the super regionals.

After the game, Johnson claimed Phelps was gesturing to his family in the stands behind Liberty’s dugout. He also revealed that Phelps had been suspended for the first game of the super regionals.

“We let our players express themselves,” Johnson said. “Who’s gonna tell a player he can’t wave to his family?”

Here's everything UGA's Wes Johnson and Daniel Jackson said after the game about the ejection and upcoming suspension for Tre Phelps @DawgNation https://t.co/0zJJsZGDrX pic.twitter.com/hhCQvY5Qik — Cody Chaffins (@CodyChaffins) June 1, 2026

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