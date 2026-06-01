JUST IN: Odell Beckham Jr. Returning to NY Giants

Following a workout with the New York Giants, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has reached a deal to return to the team that first drafted him.

Beckham, 33, was selected by the Giants 12th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. He immediately established himself as a top receiver in the league, accumulating at least 1,300 yards and 10 touchdown in each of his first three seasons. The team announced the reunion on Monday, according to ESPN.

Breaking: The Giants signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., the team announced. Beckham Jr. returns to the Giants after playing the first five seasons of his career with the team. pic.twitter.com/2qa9Y7IgAD — ESPN (@espn) June 1, 2026

After five years in New York, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns. He spent three years in Cleveland before bouncing around the league with one-year stints with the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Miami Dolphins.

In LA, Beckham won his first and only Super Bowl championship. He actually scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI before tearing his ACL later in the game. The injury cost him the entire 2022 season and he remained a free agent.

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