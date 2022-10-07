WATCH: Draymond Green Punches the Lights Out of Jordan Poole in Shocking Leaked Video

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green absolutely decking teammate Jordan Poole during practice was caught on camera and published by TMZ Friday morning, rocketing across Twitter.

You can watch the video below, which shows Green apparently shouting near the sideline before making his way over to Poole. After squaring up to the shooting guard, Poole shoves Green hard, who returned with a brutal punch to the face.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

Warriors General manager Greg Myers told ESPN that Green apologized to Poole, and to the rest of the Warriors.

“These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don’t condone it, but it happens, Myers said. “Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was in the room. As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally.

