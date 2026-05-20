Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) took a swipe at President Donald Trump’s ballroom on Wednesday, marking the lame duck senator’s latest split with the president after losing his primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

Trump’s week of primary wins against his political enemies kicked off with Cassidy’s loss on Saturday, when the Louisiana senator was knocked out by Trump-endorsed Rep. Julie Letlow (R-LA) and former Rep. John Fleming (R-LA), who advanced to a primary runoff. Cassidy has long been a target of the president’s since his vote to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Yet Cassidy’s loss has already come with consequences for the president. In the days following his fiery concession speech – complete with veiled attacks on Trump – the senator has repeatedly hit back at the president and his agenda. After Trump endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) in the primary for a Texas Senate seat, Cassidy told a reporter he “thought Ken Paxton was a felon.”

The same day, Cassidy provided a crucial vote to discharge a War Powers Resolution that would force Trump to end his war with Iran and indicated he would vote against the president’s White House ballroom.

Cassidy doubled down on that stance on Wednesday, telling press that the plans for the project were so vague, there was no clear explanation for where the money would go.

“There’s no architectural plans. There is no environmentals. There’s no engineering. There’s no sense of when we ask, how did it happen to cost exactly a billion,” he said. “In my mind, that is it could cost a lot less. It could cost a lot more. I just don’t get it.”

The senator made similar comments on Tuesday, claiming that the administration “just kind of made that number up,” when asking for $1 billion in government funds.

Senate Republicans removed that billion-dollar request from their immigration enforcement funding bill on Wednesday, though the final text of the bill has yet to be finalized.

Watch above via CNN.

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