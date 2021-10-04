WATCH: Dude in Chiefs Jersey Gets Brutally Beaten During Crowd Fight at Philadelphia Eagles Game

Brawls between sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love used to be blamed on Philly being Philly, but in the last five months, crowd fights are becoming an expected formality for live sporting events.

As the Chiefs were putting the finishing touches on the Eagles to give Andy Reid a boastful homecoming, not all Kansas City fans were able to enjoy the moment. One Chiefs supporter at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field missed the football action while he was stuck on the ground getting beat on by an Eagles fan.

Audacy Sports content producer Jesse Pantuosco was in the crowd nearby and able to capture the fight on video. As with most crowd fights caught on video in recent months, stadium security is slow to break up the brawl.

One security can be heard yelling “stop” repeatedly as he attempted to shoo the Eagles fan away. But the Philly fan was relentless, continuing to beat the Chief’s rooter while he was being huddled over by security.

Once satisfied, the Eagles fan casually walked away through the crowd. He lost his shirt during the scuffle, but the Chiefs fan may have lost consciousness if security took any longer to get to the scene.

