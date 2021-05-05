It’s hard to recover from booing Santa Claus. Philadelphia fans are regularly considered the meanest, most obnoxious group of sports enthusiasts in America, and President Joe Biden knows it.

“Philadelphia fans are the most informed, most obnoxious fans in the world,” Biden said during an unscheduled stop at Las Gemelas Restaurant Wednesday.

During his visit, Biden spoke to restaurant employees, including one who said she was from Fishtown, a neighborhood in Philadelphia. The president spoke highly of the area, noting that he “married a Philly girl,” before commenting on the city’s sports fans.

They’re often remembered for throwing snowballs at Santa Claus, climbing greased light poles during parades, booing Donovan McNabb on draft day, and tossing a beer bottle at Ryan Howard. But for all the brutal sports fans in the city of Philadelphia, they also have an extremely dedicated, informed fanbase.

Loyal fans who stuck by their teams through lengthy championship droughts. Fans who believed in “The Process.” And as a New York sports fan myself, I can vouch for trips to New England having hecklers who were far worse than those in Philly.

