WATCH: Baseball Fan Gets Body Slammed After Launching Violent Brawl with Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven’t portrayed themselves in the best manner this season, with crowd fights becoming a regular occurrence.

Friday night, one person leveled up on the idea of bad or rowdy fan behavior, by flailing his fists in every direction hoping to connect with a police officer or security.

We have a guy fighting the police at Dodger Stadium (Via @ pmdeezy IG) pic.twitter.com/OaD3aJAS8Q — Baseball Fight Club (@mlb_fights) October 2, 2021

Usually, fans of a Major League Baseball team that records 106 wins in one season have little to get angry about. But thanks to the 107 wins notched by the San Francisco Giants, the West Coast teams were stuck in a tight divisional race up until the last game of the season.

The Dodgers were trailing the Milwaukee Brewers early in their Friday night contest 5-1, in what was a must win game to keep pace with the Giants. Ultimately, the Dodgers came out on top, but enjoying the victory wasn’t enough for one fan, who still saw his team struggling to pass their bitter rival and decided to take it out on the police.

It’s not clear what exactly set the fan off, but standing in a heavily congested area of Dodger Stadium and trying to take on the LAPD never seems like a proper reaction. Continuing to throw punches as the circle of cops collapsed on him, the Dodgers fan was quickly slammed to the ground and restrained.

To make matters worse for the fan, despite sweeping Milwaukee, the Dodgers still fell short of catching San Francisco for the division lead and are now stuck playing a one-game Wild Card contest Wednesday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com