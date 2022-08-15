WATCH: Houston Astros Player Makes Young Fan From Uvalde’s Wish Come True as He Hits Home Run

It’s not every day that a player will make a fan’s wish for him to hit a home run come true. But that’s exactly what transpired on Sunday for a community that suffered so much.

According to MLB.com, “a young girl from Uvalde had requested a home run during a pregame meet-and-greet with Bregman, Jose Altuve, Lance McCullers Jr. and Houston owner Jim Crane.”

“Hey, you hit one for Uvalde,” Astros manager Dusty Baker told Bregman following the home run, which scored two runs.

The Astros hosted members of the Uvalde community, a few months after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School occurred that took the lives of 21 people. “Uvalde Strong Day” attracted 38,906 fans to Minute Maid Park. The stadium’s seating capacity is 42,060.

Faith Mata, the older sister of one of the shooting victims, Tess Mata, tossed the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game.

“It was really cool,” said Bregman following the game. “Just anything we can do for them. I’m glad that they were here today. I think that’s really nice of the Astros have done to try and help the healing process.”

The Astros defeated the Oakland Athletics, 6-3, to sweep the three-game series.

Uvalde is a drive of over four hours to and from Houston.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com