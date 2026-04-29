WATCH: Protesters Berate ‘War Criminal’ Hegseth on Capitol Hill

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was confronted by angry protesters on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning as he arrived for a congressional hearing dominated by the ongoing war with Iran.

Footage captured by NewsNation’s Washington correspondent Hannah Brandt inside the building shows Hegseth moving through a packed corridor toward the House Armed Services Committee prep room, where demonstrators pressed in close, shouting accusations and waving signs.

JUST NOW: Protesters swarm Sec. Hegseth as he arrives for his hearing in front of the House Armed Services Committee today, calling him “war criminal.” Hegseth said nothing to protestors or shouted reporter questions as he walked into a prep room across from the hearing.… pic.twitter.com/u2p8iWUYXD — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) April 29, 2026

One protester held a placard reading “Arrest Hegseth,” while others raised their voices as he passed calling him a “war criminal.”

“You should be disgusted with yourself,” one man shouted as the defense secretary continued walking.

Another protester, referencing reports that a school in Iran located near an IRGC base was bombed early in the campaign, called out: “Why did you order the bombing of school children?”

Hegseth did not engage with the protesters or respond to questions from reporters as he entered a preparation room across from the hearing chamber.

The confrontation comes as Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine appear before lawmakers for the first time since the U.S. entered into conflict with Iran two months ago. The hearing, formally focused on the Pentagon’s fiscal 2027 budget request, is expected to be dominated by questions about the war.

The conflict has strained global markets, with Iran disrupting shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies.

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