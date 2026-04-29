WATCH: American Hockey Fans Deliver Full-Throated Rendition of Canadian National Anthem

When the national anthem singer at Tuesday’s Buffalo Sabres game had microphone issues, the crowd helped her out by singing along.

The moment came as the Sabres hosted the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night at the KeyBank Center. Prior to puck drop, singer Cami Clune was chosen to do the honors of singing “O Canada.”

As noted in a report from The New York Times, Sabres home games include both the Canadian and American national anthems, due to the city being so close to the border. At other U.S. venues, the Canadian anthem is only included when a Canadian team is the visitor.

Just seconds into her performance, however, Clune’s mic started to malfunction. During the brief moment of silence from the PA system, the crowd quickly jumped in and began singing the anthem. Clune’s audio briefly returned before cutting out once again. This time, she was undeterred and continued singing with the rest of the crowd. Throughout the rest of the performance, the mic issues persisted. Fortunately for Clune, the Buffalo fans — who have surely heard the Canadian anthem countless times — sang it all the way through.

After a microphone issue in Buffalo, the entire crowd helps with the singing of O Canada ahead of Game 5 👏 pic.twitter.com/0q6HeLTCZ8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 28, 2026

Clune later thanked the fans in a post on Threads, saying:

Well that was interesting!! Thank you all for singing along with me. We have the best fans ever!

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