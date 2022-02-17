WATCH: Matthew Stafford Abruptly Turns His Back on Woman After She Suffered a Spine-Fracturing Fall at Rams Parade

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was so busy pounding beers and 1942 Tequila at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI parade Wednesday afternoon that there was no time to assist a photographer who suffered a frightening fall.

The photographer was standing near the edge of a stage to take pictures of the Rams quarterback and his wife Kelly Stafford when she took one step back and plummeted to the ground. Later identified as Kelly Smiley, the freelance photographer is a full-time photo editor for the NFL and L.A. Kings, according to her website.

@AdamSchefter get on Matthew Stafford watching a photographer fall of the stage at the Rams parade and walk away 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LfjSJ3fzYy — LoganTheHammer (@LoganTheHammer) February 16, 2022

In the clip, Stafford watches Smiley fall backwards off the stage and appears to say “oh my,” before he quickly turned around to walk away from the scene. Stafford’s wife appeared stunned and concerned as she walked toward Smiley.

Although he was holding a water in this video, Stafford was double-fisting tequila and beer earlier in the day, so he likely wasn’t the best person to immediately assist Smiley. But some show of compassion, along the lines of the concern his wife showed, for the photographer was warranted.

The video doesn’t look great for Stafford, but we’ll give him a little benefit of the doubt and say maybe he turned his back to find a medic?

After the incident, Smiley stated on social media that she was spending the night in the trauma center after suffering a fractured spine and two broken cameras in the fall. She also promoted a GoFundMe page launched by her friend titled, “Help Kelly Get Back On Her Feet.”

