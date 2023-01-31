Legendary basketball broadcaster Bill Walton decided to use a Phoenix Suns player’s last name to confess his love for bridges.

On Monday night, Walton was hosting an alternate broadcast of the Suns-Raptors game, streamed on the NBA app with co-host and veteran play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti. During the first quarter, Suns forward Mikal Bridges made a basket, which prompted Walton to profess his admiration of bridges.

“Bridges! I love bridges!” said Walton.

He then began naming famous bridges throughout the United States.

“Golden Gate Bridge, Coronado Bridge, the Natural Bridges, the George Washington Bridge, the Brooklyn Bridge,” Walton added.

As he listed the many bridges, play between the Raptors and Suns continued, and Benetti sat there trying not to laugh hysterically, but Walton was not done with his monologue about bridges.

“It’s all right there!” Walton said. “The bridge, the ultimate metaphor for life!”

Walton stopped in his tracks about bridges as he confirmed to the audience that his attention was on the game itself after Raptors forward Pascal Siakam turned the ball over.

“Oh, come on! What great defense! Poked that ball away!” Walton continued. “Where’s the transition?”

The Suns took the ball up the court, and ironically Bridges, the player, hit a three-pointer.

Watch above via Throw It Down on the NBA App.

