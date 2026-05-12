Jesse Watters Blames Women and Their ‘Savior Complex’ for ‘Feminized’ Justice System

Fox News host Jesse Watters said on Tuesday that criminal offenders were frequently let out of prison and allowed to reoffend due to a ‘feminized’ justice system.

Watters made his remarks during The Five’s opening segment on repeat offenders and the criminal justice system. Co-host Kennedy introduced the discussion, citing multiple cases of violent criminals being given short sentences in Democratically-led cities. Among them was Rhamell Burke, charged with murder for allegedly pushing a man down the stairs of a subway station, soon after a psychiatric evaluation at a hospital.

“One of the past victims, a 23-year-old woman, telling the New York Post that Burke assaulted her and a friend on the subway just this past month,” said Kennedy. “She declined to cooperate with prosecutors, but now regrets her choice, saying, quote, ‘Maybe a part of me was just like, I don’t want to put another black man in jail.'”

Watters later shared an unspecified story about a woman befriending her mother’s killer, petitioning for his release, and then being murdered by him. The Fox host compared the discussion topic to an episode from the sitcom Cheers, where character Diane Chambers, played by Shelly Long, decided not to go to the police after hearing a man talk about his plans to commit a crime.

“There is an episode of Cheers, and there is an ex-con that is in the bar, and Diane sees him and hears him, and he’s talking about an armed robbery that he’s going to do, and she goes to Sam, ‘Please don’t call the cops,'” he said. “‘Don’t do it. This guy is just going to be another victim of the criminal justice system. I can save him.’ And she tries to talk to him. It doesn’t work. And he sticks up the bar.”

Watters went on to claim that those charged with a crime were given insufficient sentences, partially because of women. The host said that because the justice system had been feminized, the “savior complex” of women was allowing people who were “born bad” to be released.

“Women have a savior complex. And I’m not saying the criminal justice system has been feminized, but I kind of am,” he said. “There is a deep-seated guilt. A lot of whites have it, but women especially, where they think they can just change the world and not change these people. Some of these people you can’t change. They are born bad. And we have to stop trying to save them. How about we save society from the criminals instead?”

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!