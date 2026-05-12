‘No Sh*t’: Democrats Leap On Trump Claiming He Doesn’t Think About ‘American’s Financial Situation’
Scores of Democratic lawmakers and pundits were quick to call out President Donald Trump on Tuesday for claiming that he doesn’t “think about Americans’ financial situation.”
A reporter asked the president how much the “financial situations” of Americans were “motivating” him to seek a peace deal with Iran. Trump claimed in response that he did not consider the American people’s finances “even a little bit.”
“Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody,” he said. “I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me.”
Democratic representatives, senators, and commentators took to X to call out the president’s remark, with many claiming that Trump’s words merely stated the obvious.
“Yea, We’ve noticed,” wrote Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).
“We can tell,” wrote Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).
“No sh*t,” wrote Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY).
Others claimed that the president’s statement was proof that he did not care about Americans writ large, with many writing that Trump had “told the truth” and made that sentiment clear “in his own words.”
“Has it ever been clearer that Donald Trump doesn’t care about you?” wrote Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “As he said, not even a little bit.”
“In a rare moment of clarity, Donald Trump told the truth — he does not care about Americans’ financial struggles,” wrote Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).
“For once, Trump tells the truth!” wrote Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO). “He doesn’t care about the well-being of the American people and never did.”
“Trump in his own words: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations. I don’t think about anybody,'” wrote Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), alongside clips from NBC News and MS NOW on price increases and inflation.
Meanwhile, top Democrat politcal pundits and strategists jumped at the statement’s potential in advertisements for the midterm elections.
“Democratic ad makers are bookmarking this,” wrote Scott MacFarlane.
“PUT THIS CLIP IN EVERY DEMOCRATIC AD ACROSS THE COUNTRY,” wrote left-wing influencer Harry Sisson.
“This should be in every Democratic ad in the midterms for every candidate running for every office,” wrote Ron Filipkowski.
“Another absolutely horrendous quote that will be shoved down Republicans’ throats during the 2026 midterms,” wrote Tommy Vietor.
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