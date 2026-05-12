Scores of Democratic lawmakers and pundits were quick to call out President Donald Trump on Tuesday for claiming that he doesn’t “think about Americans’ financial situation.”

A reporter asked the president how much the “financial situations” of Americans were “motivating” him to seek a peace deal with Iran. Trump claimed in response that he did not consider the American people’s finances “even a little bit.”

“Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters when I’m talking about Iran, they can’t have a nuclear weapon. I don’t think about Americans’ financial situation. I don’t think about anybody,” he said. “I think about one thing: we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. That’s all. That’s the only thing that motivates me.”

Democratic representatives, senators, and commentators took to X to call out the president’s remark, with many claiming that Trump’s words merely stated the obvious.

“Yea, We’ve noticed,” wrote Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

“We can tell,” wrote Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ).

“No sh*t,” wrote Rep. Yvette Clarke (D-NY).

Others claimed that the president’s statement was proof that he did not care about Americans writ large, with many writing that Trump had “told the truth” and made that sentiment clear “in his own words.”

“Has it ever been clearer that Donald Trump doesn’t care about you?” wrote Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “As he said, not even a little bit.”

Has it ever been clearer that Donald Trump doesn't care about you? As he said, not even a little bit. https://t.co/HLkf4rCnrd — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 12, 2026

“In a rare moment of clarity, Donald Trump told the truth — he does not care about Americans’ financial struggles,” wrote Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

In a rare moment of clarity, Donald Trump told the truth — he does not care about Americans' financial struggles. https://t.co/KsLkhhGdOz — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) May 12, 2026

“For once, Trump tells the truth!” wrote Rep. Brittany Pettersen (D-CO). “He doesn’t care about the well-being of the American people and never did.”

For once, Trump tells the truth! He doesn't care about the well-being of the American people and never did. https://t.co/4z7JVEI2dS — U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen (@RepPettersen) May 12, 2026

“Trump in his own words: ‘I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations. I don’t think about anybody,'” wrote Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), alongside clips from NBC News and MS NOW on price increases and inflation.

Trump in his own words: “I don’t think about Americans’ financial situations. I don’t think about anybody.” pic.twitter.com/3EokGgj9A1 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 12, 2026

Meanwhile, top Democrat politcal pundits and strategists jumped at the statement’s potential in advertisements for the midterm elections.

“Democratic ad makers are bookmarking this,” wrote Scott MacFarlane.

Democratic ad makers are bookmarking this https://t.co/zKu9PLIPCH — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 12, 2026

“PUT THIS CLIP IN EVERY DEMOCRATIC AD ACROSS THE COUNTRY,” wrote left-wing influencer Harry Sisson.

PUT THIS CLIP IN EVERY DEMOCRATIC AD ACROSS THE COUNTRY https://t.co/LuuVTeJCG4 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 12, 2026

“This should be in every Democratic ad in the midterms for every candidate running for every office,” wrote Ron Filipkowski.

This should be in every Democratic ad in the midterms for every candidate running for every office. https://t.co/lcYhOrVLW5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 12, 2026

“Another absolutely horrendous quote that will be shoved down Republicans’ throats during the 2026 midterms,” wrote Tommy Vietor.

Another absolutely horrendous quote that will be shoved down Republicans' throats during the 2026 midterms https://t.co/G3Xe3aH6rN — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 12, 2026

See (many) more reactions below:

“Not even a little bit.” Trump doesn't care if you can afford groceries or gas. https://t.co/pbilSTSkWF — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) May 12, 2026

Donald Trump is a disaster. He does not care about the economic pain he is causing Americans. pic.twitter.com/ec3yVOhOYm — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) May 12, 2026

This is how an out of touch billionaire president thinks. https://t.co/hd97slWvf1 — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 12, 2026

Wow, Trump is actually honest for once. He doesn’t care about Americans’ financial situation. https://t.co/3G7qdlbHN5 — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) May 12, 2026

We know. It’s one of many reasons that you suck. https://t.co/gYvGO2bqS5 — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) May 12, 2026

This is not out of context. https://t.co/QVdr6ZEV6h — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 12, 2026

A true man of the people. https://t.co/uUvIsaLCk9 — Rep. Adam Smith (@RepAdamSmith) May 12, 2026

Let them eat war https://t.co/HzA0T8zNvD pic.twitter.com/QRlVPYw3zH — House Foreign Affairs Committee Dems (@HouseForeign) May 12, 2026

Trump: “I don't think about Americans’ financial situation.” Well, that much is certainly clear. https://t.co/Ug9yFwLiT1 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 12, 2026

Because of Trump: Gas is more expensive.

Groceries are more expensive.

Healthcare is more expensive. But he doesn’t even think or care about you. https://t.co/JdjQaxMF19 — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) May 12, 2026

The kind of quote that used to end political careers https://t.co/1sdhKy9cns — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) May 12, 2026

Trump really just said "I don't think about Americans’ financial situation" https://t.co/2F6i1JTz43 — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) May 12, 2026

A Democratic colleague of mine working in a battleground Senate race said this clip is already worked into a television advertisement. https://t.co/TZryaDXxlV — Christopher Hale (@ChristopherHale) May 12, 2026

Perfect answer to the question. No notes. https://t.co/VO4Ka0hMOG — Congressman Herb Conaway (@RepHerbConaway) May 12, 2026

Says the president of the United States. A tragedy, truly. https://t.co/05H5seVdOS — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) May 12, 2026

Trump just admitted what we’ve known all along: he does not care that Americans can’t afford to live. https://t.co/n2IoQYKfKO — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) May 12, 2026

Trump doesn't think about your financial situation. His words, not mine. https://t.co/5RGjHXDvJv — Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove (@RepKamlagerDove) May 12, 2026

That's because Trump only cares about his own financial situation. https://t.co/ufHVVRPdsP — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) May 12, 2026

Trump doesn’t give a damn about you. He just told you so. https://t.co/GZhqWGhJs4 — Senator Andy Kim (@SenatorAndyKim) May 12, 2026

Don’t know whether to laugh or cry https://t.co/ZuKjU5iHBE — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 12, 2026

See, sometimes he tells the truth https://t.co/UkB4mZ9oMl — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) May 12, 2026

if it wasn’t the the post world war 2 order and our whole damn democracy at stake you’d really have to laugh https://t.co/cYE0txpXIm — Tim Miller (@Timodc) May 12, 2026

The entire Republican Party is lying to your face. Trump said he doesn't think about your financial situation. https://t.co/UiEkju8XIC pic.twitter.com/TomRZIUFMT — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 12, 2026

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